Adelaide Strikers will face Melbourne Renegades in their next Big Bash League 2022-23 fixture. The match will commence at 2.10 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. Strikers are currently in the fifth position in the BBL 2022-23 table with eight points from eight matches. Meanwhile, Renegades are in third place with ten points from nine matches. Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of BBL 2022-23 in India and they will provide a live telecast of the game. If you want to watch the live streaming of the game, you may tune into the Sony Liv app and website. Norma Johnston Dies: Australia’s Oldest Living Test Cricketer Passes Away at 95.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades On Sony Liv

Action intensifies 🔥 as @renegadesbbl 👀 🔝 spot in #BBL12 🏏 when they take on @strikersbbl 💪 Who will get the all-important 𝓦? 💬 Stream action from #BBL season 1️⃣2️⃣, LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/GIc21jLvCj — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) January 10, 2023

