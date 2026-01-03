Former Australia opener David Warner rolled back time to exhibit his T20 prowess during the ongoing Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025-26 match to score his second-ever Big Bash League and ninth T20 hundred, to draw level with India's great Virat Kohli on joint-third in the list of most hundreds in T20 cricket. Warner equalled Kohli, has scored nine T20 centuries, and maintains joint third place with Rilee Rossouw, with only Pakistan's Babar Azam and former West Indies opener Chris Gayle ahead in the list with 11 and 22 hundreds, respectively. David Warner Registers Second Big Bash League Hundred, Achieves Feat During Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2025-26 Match.

David Warner Equals Virat Kohli's Record

Most hundreds in T20 Chris Gayle - 22 Babar Azam -11 Virat kohli - 9 Rile Rossow - 9 David Warner - 9* pic.twitter.com/z9G4aYzmjE — Vikram🌟 (@iamvikram41) January 3, 2026

