India are all set to play an epic final match against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. Amidst that, a trivia reveals that India has been clashing with Australia too often recently. They have played a three-match ODI series against Australia ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The first match of India in the competition was against Australia. Now they will play the final against Australia and just three days later they will again play Australia in a T20I series in preparation of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Australia Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final With Three-Wicket Victory Over South Africa, To Face India in Summit Clash On November 19.

India vs Australia Trivia

🔹 India & Australia play bilateral series just before World Cup. 🔹 Then India's first match in World Cup - against Australia. 🔹India vs Australia final 🔹Immediately another India vs Australia bilateral series! — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 16, 2023

