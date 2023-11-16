South Africa fail to make it again as Australia power their way into the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with a three-wicket victory and they will face India in a high-voltage clash at Ahmedabad on November 19. Opting to bat first, South Africa suffered a collapse losing wickets in quick succession. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen helped them reach a competitive total of 212. The start with the ball from South Africa was wayward with David Warner and Travis Head smoking the Proteas new ball bowlers, but the spinners came into the attack and struck immediately, Steve Smith and Josh Inglis put in important contributions and despite the middle order getting in a tentative position, Australia pulled the match in their favour and eventually won it.

Australia Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final

Australia are into the World Cup final! They get across the line by three wickets with 16 balls to spare #CWC23 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)