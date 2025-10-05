The toss at the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 witnessed a bizarre development with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana calling 'tails' and it being misinterpreted as 'heads'. India and Pakistan are locking horns in the sixth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 5 and at the toss, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana made the call while India captain Harmanpreet Kaur tossed the coin. Fatima Sana was clearly heard saying 'tails' and after the coin landed, match referee Shandre Fritz and the presenter Mel Jones said that it was 'heads' instead. This was a clear case of miscommunication and led to Fatima Sana winning the toss and opting to bowl first against India. India Women’s Team Skips Customary Handshake With Pakistan Women Ahead of High-Voltage IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match.

Fatima Sana Calls 'Tails' Match Referee, Presenter Say 'Heads' Instead

It's time for some batting firepower 💥 Pakistan win the toss and #TeamIndia will bat first! 🏏 Catch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/CdmEhf3jle#CWC25 👉 #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/bqYyKrwFLt — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)