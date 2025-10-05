Just like the India national cricket team men's side, the India women's national cricket team have also not shaken hands with their arch-rivals Pakistan women's national cricket team. Ahead of the start of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup 2025 ODI match, the Women in Blue did not do the customary handshake with the team in green. During the toss, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur didn't shake hands with Pakistan captain Fatima Sana. Amid the political tensions after the horrific Pahalgam Terror Attack, the India vs Pakistan cricket matches happened thrice in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue also did not shake hands with the Pakistani players on all three occasions. The India vs Pakistan Women ODI is being held on Sunday, October 5, starting at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. IND vs PAK, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Saba Karim Says India Women Ready for Pressure Situation Amid Handshake Controversy Against Pakistan.

No Handshake Between India and Pakistan Again:

No handshake between India and Pakistan women’s team captains during the toss ahead of their first World Cup face-off. Also, didn’t Fatima Sana call tails? pic.twitter.com/XtsUQxfv1a — Abdul Wasey Naik (@WaseyNaik) October 5, 2025

