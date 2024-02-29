A hilarious case of goof-up has emerged with the broadcaster showing Babar Azam as captain of the Afghanistan cricket team during their one-off Test against Ireland. Afghanistan are taking on Ireland in a one-off Test match at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. A picture during the match has gone viral on social media which showed Pakistan's Babar Azam as skipper of the Afghanistan cricket team on a graphic alongside Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie. As this picture went viral, fans have shared their reactions to it. Marais Erasmus To Retire From International Cricket Umpiring After New Zealand vs Australia Test Series.

Broadcaster Shows Babar Azam as Afghanistan Captain

Haha

'Ye Kab Hua'

Yeh kab hua?😳 — Qasim (@crickinfo1010) February 28, 2024

Fitting Meme!

Hilarious

'Ek Galti Ki Itni Badi Saja'

