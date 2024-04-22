The Pakistan cricket team is always known for their sloppy fielding in international cricket. Pakistan continued the trend during the PAK vs NZ 3rd T20I match when their fielders dropped Mark Chapman thrice in the match in the match. At first, it was Naseem Shah, whereas wicketkeeper Usman Khan dropped a sitter. The third catch was dropped by Abrar Ahmed. Chapman played a decisive knock in the match and helped his team win the match by seven wickets. Pakistan Beat New Zealand by Seven Wickets in 2nd T20I 2024; Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir Star As Green Shirts Take 1–0 Series Lead

Pakistan Drop Mark Chapman Thrice

