Despite having a poor phase with the bat, Impact player Anuj Rawat helps to dismiss his Impact player counterpart from the opposition team, Prithvi Shaw through a brilliant direct hit run out. Shaw pushed a ball to the mid off and got off the blocks for a quick single. Rawat dived to stop the ball brilliantly and then aimed the throw at only one stump. Successfully breaking it and catching Prithvi Shaw well short.

Anuj Rawat Pulls off Stunning Direct Hit

April 15, 2023

