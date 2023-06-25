Sachin Tendulkar penned a note as he paid tribute to the Indian team which won the 1983 World Cup, 40 years ago on this day. June 25, 2023, marks the 40th anniversary of the famous victory which changed Indian cricket. India beat the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup to clinch the title. Taking to social media, Sachin wrote, "40 years to India winning the World Cup for the first time! 25th June, 1983 was one of the defining moments that changed Indian cricket as well as my life forever. Paying tribute to all the members of that champion team." On This Day: Kapil Dev-Led Team India Bring Down Mighty West Indies to Win Maiden Cricket World Cup Title in 1983.

Sachin Tendulkar Pays Tribute to India's 1983 World Cup Winning Team

40 years to India winning the World Cup for the first time! 25th June, 1983 was one of the defining moments that changed Indian cricket as well as my life forever. Paying tribute to all the members of that champion team. pic.twitter.com/ges194UAX1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2023

