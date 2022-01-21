In the opening match of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Chattogram Challengers will take on Fortune Barishal. While Mehidy Hasan is in charge of Chattogram, Shakib Al Hasan will lead Barishal side. Unfortunately, not live telecast of BPL T20 will be available in India. However, fans can tune into FanCode website and mobile app to catch live streaming online of Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal, BPL 2022.

BPL T20 Live Streaming in India

The time has come to indulge in some top-quality cricket once again as 6️⃣ teams fight for the ultimate trophy! 🔥 📺 Catch all the action from the #BPL2022 on #FanCode 👉 https://t.co/lr5xUr0sLW#BPLonFanCode pic.twitter.com/0f1WAmIhVi — FanCode (@FanCode) January 20, 2022

Chattogram Challengers Squad: Mehidy Hasan(c), Chadwick Walton(w), Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Rayad Emrit, Kennar Lewis, Will Jacks, Benny Howell, Naeem Islam, Enamul Haque jnr, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Shamim Hossain, Akbar Ali, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Fortune Barishal Squad: Shakib Al Hasan(c), Nurul Hasan(w), Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Taijul Islam, Salman Hossain , Najmul Hossain Shanto, Irfan Sukkur, Shykat Ali, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Obed McCoy, Fazle Mahmud, Nayeem Hasan, Ziaur Rahman, Jake Lintott, Towhid Hridoy, Shafiqul Islam.

