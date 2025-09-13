Guyana Amazon Warriors will meet Saint Lucia Kings in the 29th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 season. The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings CPL 2025 match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on September 13. The CPL 2025 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Saint Lucia Kings will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Kieron Pollard Slams Fastest Half-Century of CPL 2025, Achieves Feat Off 17 Balls During Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders Match.

CPL 2025 Live Streaming Online

The Caribbean T20 carnival is BACK! 🎉🔥 6 teams, packed stadiums, and non-stop entertainment as #CPL2025 lights up Aug–Sept! 🏏🌴 witness it all LIVE on FanCode! 📲 (15 aug to 22 sep)pic.twitter.com/4uJJR5CbWy#CPL #CricketCarnival #FanCodeCricket #T20Vibes — Sporttify (@sporttify) August 14, 2025

