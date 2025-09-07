Currently enjoying a purple patch with the bat in the Caribbean Premier League 2025, Kieron Pollard showcased his brutal power during the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL match, scoring an 18-ball 54. However, Pollard reached his half-century in 17 deliveries, which saw the all-rounder achieve the fastest half-century of CPL 2025, bettering Tim Seifert’s 18-ball fifty for Saint Lucia Kings earlier in the season. Pollard is TRK’s highest run-getter this season, and fourth on the list of most runs in CPL 2025, amassing 291 with three fifties. Unfortunately, Pollard's 54 went in vain as the Knight Riders lost the contest against the Warriors by three wickets. Guyana Amazon Warriors Beat Trinbago Knight Riders by Three Wickets in CPL 2025; Kieron Pollard's 18-Ball 54 in Vain As GAW Notch Up Second-Straight Win.

Kieron Pollard Creates History

Kieron Pollard smashed the FASTEST fifty of #CPL25 (17 balls) at the age of 38. Legend ♥️🫡#CPL pic.twitter.com/6cfQB0rt8J — Rana Ahmed (@RanaAhmad056) September 7, 2025

