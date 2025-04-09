Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Defence of the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum arrived in Mumbai for a two-day visit and met ICC Chairman Jay Shah and some Team India cricketers. Donning a jet-black suit, Sheikh Hamdan held a meeting with Shah, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya before posing with them. He was also gifted a customised India jersey titled "DUBAI 11". Sheikh Hamadan shared the pictures of him with the cricketers holding the special jersey on Instagram. Virat Kohli Opens Up About His Bond With Rohit Sharma Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Match, Veteran Cricketer Says, ‘There Is a Trust Factor of Relying on Each Other’.

