Mumbai, April 6: Talismanic batter Virat Kohli spoke about his bond with his long-time teammate and India skipper Rohit Sharma, saying that there’s always been a trust factor between them as they have relied on each other to do the job of winning matches for the team. Kohli and Rohit will next meet each other on the field when Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Virat Kohli Becomes Third Indian Cricketer To Feature In 400 T20s, Achieves Milestone During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

"I think it's a very natural thing to take place when you play with someone for so long and you share so much of your insight of the game. Initially, you're learning from each other; you're kind of growing in your careers at probably the same time, and you share all kinds of queries and questions. "So there's a lot of back and forth that happens and also the fact that we worked very closely in terms of the leadership for the team.

So there were always ideas discussed and more or less we would end up being on the same page in terms of what the gut feel of that particular situation or that particular game demands," said Kohli in a video posted on RCB’s X account on Sunday.

Virat Kohli Opens Up About His Bond With Rohit Sharma

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐎-𝐊𝐎 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐝! 🫂 Virat Kohli talks about his equation with Rohit Sharma, and how they’ve bonded over the years and created some wonderful memories! ✨ We’re just a day away from seeing them go up against each other, and we wish them well! 😌👊#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB… pic.twitter.com/I6GHFHxgEx — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 6, 2025

Over the years, Kohli and Rohit have won numerous matches for India and were together in the side winning the 2013 and 2025 Champions Trophy, apart from finishing their T20I careers at the same time after winning the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. "There's a trust factor that builds in terms of you can rely on each other to do the job for the team. We have enjoyed our time playing together for so long for India. Rohit Sharma Misses LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match, Ex-Mumbai Indians Captain Ruled Out After Sustaining Knee Injury in Net Session; Raj Angad Bawa Makes MI Debut.

We were able to make our careers that long because when we were young, as I said, it was not certain that we were going to end up playing for 15 years for India. "The journey was so long and consistently (going on). So, very, very, very grateful and very happy for all the memories, all the moments that we've shared and continue to do so," concluded Kohli.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2025 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).