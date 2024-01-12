Straight from his brother's wedding venue, David Warner arrived in Helicopter at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for Big Bash League 2023-24 match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. The clash also marks the return of Warner, who recently retired from Test cricket, to BBL. In order to be available for the Sydney Derby, Warner opted for helicopter service to arrive on time for the game. ‘No Intention Of Retiring From International Cricket’ Marcus Stoinis Upbeat After Not Being Included in Australia's Squad for ODI Series Against West Indies.

David Warner Enroute to SCG

It’s happening. 🚁 @davidwarner31 is on his way to the Sydney Smash! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/rL6dheDHNh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2024

Watch: David Warner Arrives in Helicopter

Grand Entry

Ever seen anything like it? 😆 🚁 @davidwarner31 arrives to the @scg on a helicopter to the Sydney Smash. #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/gS4Rxmz71C — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2024

