Delhi Capitals (DC) have a few action-packed contests lined up in store as the IPL 2024 schedule for the first 21 matches was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on February 22. The Rishabh Pant-led outfit will start their campaign against Punjab Kings on March 23 in Mohali and it will be followed by a clash against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on March 28. DC would have Vizag as their home ground for two matches--against Chennai Super Kings (March 31) and Kolkata Knight Riders (April 3). A clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on April 7 would follow for Delhi Capitals. IPL 2024 Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures of First 21 Matches, Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

DC IPL 2024 Schedule, Part 1

