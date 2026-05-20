1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Deepak Chahar provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) in-form opener Finn Allen for 8 during KKR vs MI IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens. Chahar celebrated the crucial wicket with a viral, self-assured 'no notes needed' celebration to the crowd. Chahar outsmarted Allen in the opening overs of KKR's chase. Inducing a miscalculated shot from the explosive New Zealander. The 'Note Celebration' has been the talk of the town lately, with several players opting to showcase personalised notes as part of celebrations after a wicket or scoring 50s/100s, which has seen criticism from IPL chairman, Arun Dhumal. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

Deepak Chahar Doesn't Need Notes

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).