Deepak Chahar Brings Out 'No Notes Needed' Celebration After Dismissing Finn Allen During KKR vs MI IPL 2026 (Watch Video)
The 'Note Celebration' has been the talk of the town lately, with several players opting to showcase personalised notes as part of celebrations after a wicket or scoring 50s/100s, which has seen criticism from IPL chairman, Arun Dhumal.
Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Deepak Chahar provided an early breakthrough by dismissing Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) in-form opener Finn Allen for 8 during KKR vs MI IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens. Chahar celebrated the crucial wicket with a viral, self-assured 'no notes needed' celebration to the crowd. Chahar outsmarted Allen in the opening overs of KKR's chase. Inducing a miscalculated shot from the explosive New Zealander. The 'Note Celebration' has been the talk of the town lately, with several players opting to showcase personalised notes as part of celebrations after a wicket or scoring 50s/100s, which has seen criticism from IPL chairman, Arun Dhumal. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.
Deepak Chahar Doesn't Need Notes
Deepak Chahar says, “No notes needed” 😌
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/Aw11jLoww5#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #KKRvMI | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/CB2PMKxCK3
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).