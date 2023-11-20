Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles showcased his cricket skills at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium today, November 20, following the Australian Cricket Team's ICC World Cup 2023 victory. The video shared by news agency ANI captures Deputy PM Marles both bowling and batting on the stadium premises. Deputy PM Marles spirited display of cricketing enthusiasm adds camaraderie to the celebration of Australia's cricket triumph. IND vs AUS ICC CWC 2023 Final: Pat Cummins Poses With World Cup Trophy on Sabarmati River Cruise Celebrating Australia’s Record Triumph.

Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles Displays Cricket Skills

#WATCH | Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Richard Marles plays cricket in the premises of Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/P8u7NDjwbC — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

