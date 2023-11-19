Shubman Gill has a great record in T20s at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But he failed to translate that record to performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia as he plays a wide short ball from Mitchell Starc straight into the hands of Adam Zampa. Gill was visibly frustrated with the dismissal and shouted at himself after playing the shot. India vs Australia Live Score Updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Shubman Gill Frustratingly Reacts After Being Dismissed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

