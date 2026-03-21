Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings on 21 March 2026, as celebrations mark the conclusion of Ramadan. The cricketer-turned-analyst shared a message of peace and prosperity with his global fanbase via social media. Pathan’s post emphasised gratitude and togetherness, a tradition he frequently maintains with family-focused updates. The message resonated widely across the cricketing fraternity, drawing thousands of responses from fans worldwide. Eid Mubarak 2026 Wishes: RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, and Other IPL Franchises Extend Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings (See Posts).

Irfan Pathan Extends Eid Mubarak Wishes

Eid Mubarak to everyone from Pathan family. May allah accept all your fasts during Ramadan. #eidmubarak pic.twitter.com/404xnkDdNN — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 21, 2026

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