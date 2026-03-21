As India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr today, 21 March 2026, IPL franchises have shared messages of peace and unity. With the 19th season launching in just one week, teams are balancing festive spirits with final match preparations. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) led the tributes, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who also shared warm greetings, reaching millions of fans globally. These celebrations offer a brief, reflective pause before the intensive 84-match schedule commences across ten Indian venues. Eid Mubarak 2026 Wishes: Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Greetings to Fans, Al-Nassr Star Shares Picture Dressed Up in Traditional Attire.

CSK Extends Wishes

KKR Wishes Eid Mubarak

MI Wishes Fans Eid Mubarak

DC Extends Warm Eid Wishes

RCB's Message For Eid

LSG Wish Fans Eid Mubarak 2026

Eid Mubarak From GT

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