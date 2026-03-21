As India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr today, 21 March 2026, IPL franchises have shared messages of peace and unity. With the 19th season launching in just one week, teams are balancing festive spirits with final match preparations. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) led the tributes, followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gujarat Titans (GT), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who also shared warm greetings, reaching millions of fans globally. These celebrations offer a brief, reflective pause before the intensive 84-match schedule commences across ten Indian venues. Eid Mubarak 2026 Wishes: Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Greetings to Fans, Al-Nassr Star Shares Picture Dressed Up in Traditional Attire.

CSK Extends Wishes

Let us all shine as bright as the moon, and let happiness fill our lives like the stars ✨ Eid Mubarak everyone! 💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/S3edj9dluh — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 21, 2026

KKR Wishes Eid Mubarak

To everyone celebrating, Eid Mubarak 💜🌙 pic.twitter.com/2UEs35HbOr — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 21, 2026

MI Wishes Fans Eid Mubarak

From our 𝙈𝙄 𝙛𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙮 to yours, 𝐄𝐢𝐝 𝐌𝐮𝐛𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐤 💙🌙 pic.twitter.com/Y2yHvMjObe — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 21, 2026

DC Extends Warm Eid Wishes

From the DC family to yours, Eid Mubarak ✨ pic.twitter.com/WVNPwUvIMV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 21, 2026

RCB's Message For Eid

From all of us at RCB, wishing love, light, and joy to everyone celebrating this Eid. 🌙❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/4Ax36fepiY — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 21, 2026

LSG Wish Fans Eid Mubarak 2026

Wishing everyone a day filled with hugs, smiles and happiness ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/HuUKA0QH0U — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 20, 2026

Eid Mubarak From GT

𝘿𝙖𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙩-𝙚-𝙏𝙞𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙨 ke saath aap sabko Eid Mubarak 🌙💙 pic.twitter.com/ip8p7b8Nvb — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 21, 2026

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