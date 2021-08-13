England's men's and women's teams will travel to Pakistan for bilateral series. Men's team will play two T20Is before the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 while women's team will feature in two T20Is and three ODIs. There will be two double-headers, featuring men's and women's teams, for T20Is series, with games taking place on October 13 and 14. The matches will be played in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan to host England in Rawalpindi 👇 Men's schedule: 🔹 Two T20Is on 13 and 14 October Women's schedule: 🔹 Two T20Is on 13 and 14 October 🔹 Three-match ODI series from 17-21 October pic.twitter.com/jmvWQWAnh8 — ICC (@ICC) August 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)