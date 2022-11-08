On this day in 2021, Virat Kohli captained India for one last time in T20Is. During the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match against Namibia, Kohli stepped out as India's captain before handing the reigns to Rohit Sharma. Kohli in that game promoted Suryakumar Yadav, who is in great form in the T20 World Cup 2022, to number three. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter and reminded fans of the same.

RCB's Tweet

#OnThisDay last year, it was the end of an era as @imVkohli captained 🇮🇳 for the last time in a T20I game in the 2021 #T20WorldCup against 🇳🇦 His last act as skipper was that he promoted SKY to bat at No.3 ⬆️ 🫡#PlayBold #TeamIndia #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/IvdmLAF7E1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 8, 2022

