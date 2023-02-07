Australia's T20 World Cup winning captain Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from international cricket. Finch helped Australia win its maiden T20 World Cup in 2021. The right-handed batsman took over captaincy after the sandpaper scandal in South Africa. Finch will, however, continue to play T20 cricket in different leagues across the world. Meanwhile as Finch calls time on his illustrious career, here's a look at some stats and records. Aaron Finch, Australia's T20 World Cup Winning Captain, Announces Retirement from International Cricket.

Some Numbers!

Aaron Finch retires from T20I cricket as Australia's leading run-getter in the format. •5406 runs, 38.9 ave in ODIs. •3120 runs, 34.3 ave, 142.5 SR in T20I. •8804 runs, 19 100s in Int'l cricket. •Highest individual score in T20I. •Won T20 WC as captain.#AaronFinch pic.twitter.com/i9aKQkHTCe — Ujjawal Sinha (@UjjawallSinha) February 7, 2023

Most T20Is As A Captain

Aaron Finch holds the record of most T20Is as a captain with a fantastic win percentage of 55.47 👏🏻#AaronFinch #ThankYouFinch #Cricket @AaronFinch5 pic.twitter.com/l8I476pXgH — Cricket.com (@weRcricket) February 7, 2023

Achievements

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)