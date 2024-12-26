Renowned Australian actor Hugh Jackman, who is widely known for his role as Wolverine in the famous X-Men series, visited the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Boxing Day Test match between the Indian national cricket team and the Australian national cricket team in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. After a thrilling Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024, Hugh Jackman made the most of it by watching it live from the iconic stands of the Melbourne Ground. The famous Hollywood actor shared a few glimpses of his visit to MCG on his Instagram handle. 'Clown Kohli' Australian Newspaper Targets Virat Kohli With a Cheeky Back Page Image After His Shoulder Charge on 19-Year-Old Sam Konstas During Day 1 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

Hugh Jackman Visits Iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)