The West Australian Newspaper has taken a dig at Indian star batter Virat Kohli following his heated exchange with the Australia national cricket team debutant and opener Sam Konstas during Day 1 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The West Australia Newspaper's back page tomorrow read, 'Clown Kohli!' following the veteran's heated exchange with the debutant. During Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test, Kohli collided with the 19-year-old debutant in the middle, and both were engaged in a war of words that saw the other players and umpires intervene and separate the two. After the conclusion of Day 1, Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee for his physical altercation with Konstas. 'I Think That's Just Cricket', Debutant Sam Konstas Opens Up On Altercation With Virat Kohli During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

CLOWN KOHLI!!

