A fan, who was wearing Virat Kohli's jersey, invaded the pitch and touched Rohit Sharma's feet during Day 1 of the India vs England 1st Test 2024. In a video that has gone viral, the fan was seen touching the Indian captain's feet during the second innings of the match as he had come out to bat. He was subsequently escorted away. India had earlier bowled England out for 246 runs with captain Ben Stokes scoring 70 runs off 88 balls. For India, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets apiece while Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel got two each. Why Is Virat Kohli Not Playing IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024? Know Reason Behind Star Cricketer’s Absence From India’s Playing XI vs England in Hyderabad Test.

Watch Video:

Fan Wearing Virat Kohli's Jersey Touches Rohit Sharma's Feet

Virat kohli fan came and touched Rohit Sharma’s feet. Shows how Rohit Sharma is loved immensely. Now Kohli's fans are also becoming Rohit's fans. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/YVWL7Xe6X7 — Hitman (@Hitman_views) January 25, 2024

