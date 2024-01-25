The India vs England 1st Test 2024 got underway at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and there was a notable absentee. Virat Kohli, who has been one of the mainstays of the Indian batting line-up in all formats, was not part of India's playing XI for the first Test match in Hyderabad. India are taking on England in what is expected to be a highly competitive Test series. Both teams would want to be at nothing but their absolute best as the fate of this series would also have a bearing on the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. Fans might wonder why is Kohli absent from India's playing XI for the first Test against England. India vs England 2024 Schedule: Get IND vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST, Squads and Venue Details.

The right-hander was in good form during India's recent tour of South Africa where he scored 78 in the first Test which his side lost. In the second match in Cape Town, Kohli held India's innings together in the 1st innings when the team managed just 153. The 35-year-old has been in good form and fans might have wanted him to carry that on in the home Test series vs England.

Why Is Virat Kohli Not Playing IND vs ENG 1st Test 2024?

Kohli had earlier pulled out of the first two Tests of the India vs England series owing to personal reasons. The Board of Control for Cricket in India had made the major announcement and also urged the fans and media from not speculating the 'nature of his personal reasons'. The Indian cricket board did not name a replacement though, although reports stated that Rajat Patidar was added to the team for the opening two matches.

Fans would nonetheless expect Kohli to be back for the last three Test matches. The venues for the first two Tests would be played in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam and the remaining three games would be hosted by Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala respectively.

