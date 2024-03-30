Mayank Yadav has clocked the fastest ball of IPL 2024 during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match on March 30. The young fast bowler was handed a debut cap by LSG at the start of the match and he has already made an impact by bowling the fastest ball of the tournament, clocking 155.8 kph in his second over. The ball was the first of the 11th over which Shikhar Dhawan on strike.

Mayank Yadav Bowls Fastest Ball of IPL 2024

𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 goes 🔥 𝟭𝟱𝟱.𝟴 𝗸𝗺𝘀/𝗵𝗿 by Mayank Yadav 🥵 Relishing the raw and exciting pace of the debutant who now has 2️⃣ wickets to his name 🫡#PBKS require 71 from 36 delivers Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL |… pic.twitter.com/rELovBTYMz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 30, 2024

