Spectators at the Arun Jaitley Stadium were involved in a fight during the DC vs MI IPL 2025 match on April 14. It was the first time that the Arun Jaitley Stadium hosted a match in IPL 2025 and it is safe to say that some of the fans did have a very good experience. In a video which has gone viral on social media, a group of fans were seen involved in a fight with a woman thrashing a man with his clothes torn. Chaos ensued in the scene where two men were also holding and grabbing each other by their collars. A security official intervened and the conflict seemingly came to an end. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' winning start to IPL 2025 came to an end with Mumbai Indians winning a thrilling contest by 12 runs. IPL 2025: Karun Nair Reflects on Delhi Capitals' First Loss of Indian Premier League Season 18.

Fire Breaks Out Between Spectators at Arun Jaitley Stadium

