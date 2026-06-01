Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have confirmed that no public victory parade will take place in the city following their historic IPL 2026 title win. The franchise has urged supporters to celebrate responsibly from their homes, prioritising public safety over mass gatherings. RCB clinched their second consecutive IPL title, defeating Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the 2026 final at Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli and Wife Anushka Sharma Burn the Dance Floor at RCB's IPL 2026 Victory Celebration (Watch Video).

Winning the toss, RCB restricted GT to 155/8, with Rasikh Salam Dar taking 3/27. Washington Sundar stood out for GT with an unbeaten 50. In reply, RCB chased the target down in 18 overs. Virat Kohli orchestrated the chase brilliantly, smashing an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, supported by Venkatesh Iyer's quickfire 32. Despite a brief middle-order wobble caused by Rashid Khan, Kohli hit the winning six to seal back-to-back championships for RCB.

Will RCB IPL 2026 Victory Parade Take Place?

The decision follows RCB's five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday, securing their second consecutive Indian Premier League trophy. In an official social media statement, the franchise requested fans to 'enjoy this special moment from the comfort of home' and explicitly indicated that the squad would not return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for public celebrations. GT Team Bus Catches Fire Due to Short Circuit Post-IPL 2026 Final; Players and Staff Safely Evacuated.

RCB Request To Fans

What a night. What a feeling. 🥹 To every member of the RCB nation, congratulations. This is YOUR win. 🏆❤️ As the celebrations begin, let’s be responsible. 🙌 Best way to celebrate is with your loved ones. Relive the memories, and enjoy this special moment from the comfort of… pic.twitter.com/hdGO3n115a — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 31, 2026

RCB To Not Hold IPL 2026 Victory Parade

STORY | No RCB victory parade in Bengaluru as fans celebrate title win indoors The passionate fans will not be able to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title defence with the team after the franchise decided against holding a victory parade in the city in order to avoid… pic.twitter.com/9TNyrPtOVZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2026

Local Security Restrictions

The cancellation comes amid strict directives from the Bengaluru Police, who banned public screenings, bike rallies, and street celebrations ahead of the final. This cautious approach is a direct response to a tragic stampede in June 2025 during RCB’s maiden title parade, which resulted in 11 deaths and dozens of injuries. Reports indicate that the team will remain in Ahmedabad for internal celebrations rather than travelling back for a victory roadshow.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).