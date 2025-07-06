Virat Kohli praised Shubman Gill's Team India after securing a historic 336-run win in the second Test against England at Edgbaston on July 6. The former Indian captain Virat Kohli shared a post on social media where he hailed Shubman Gill for his brilliant outing with the bat and for his captaincy. Kohli lauded Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep for their crucial contribution on this pitch. Meanwhile, Team India became the first Asian side to beat England in Birmingham in Test cricket. India Becomes First Asian Team To Defeat England at Edgbaston in Tests, Achieves Feat After Registering 336-Run Victory During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Virat Kohli Praises Team India for Historic Win at Edgbaston

Great victory for India at Edgbaston. Fearless and kept pushing England to the wall. Brilliantly led by Shubhman with the bat and in the field and impactful performances from everyone. Special mention to Siraj and Akash for the way they bowled on this pitch. 👏🇮🇳 @ShubmanGill… — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 6, 2025

