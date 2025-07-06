The Indian national cricket team created history by becoming the first Asian side to defeat England national cricket at Edgbaston in Test cricket. The Asian Giants achieved this historic feat after thrashing the Three Lions by 336 runs in the second Test of the five-match series. With this mammoth victory, the Shubman Gill-led India levelled the series 1-1. This was Team India's biggest win in an away Test match. Shubman Gill's record-breaking knock (269 and 161), followed by Akash Deep's match-winning ten-wicket haul, helped Team India to register a memorable win. India Scripts History by Registering Their First Win at Edgbaston in Tests; Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep Shine As Visitors Thump Past England by 336 Runs in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

History Created by Team India!

India becomes 1st Asian team to beat England at Birmingham in Test history. 🔥 Most times beat England at Birmingham in Test 5 times - Australia 4 times - West Indies 1 time - South Africa 1 time - New Zealand 1 time - India* pic.twitter.com/pPY1gL1APW — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) July 6, 2025

