Former Indian cricketer and current Team India head coach Rahul Dravid turned 51 on January 11, 2023. As Dravid celebrated the special occasion of his birthday, wishes poured him from his fans and admirers alike. Fans took to social media to wish 'The Wall' as he reached the milestone of 51. Rahul Dravid Clears Speculations Surrounding Absence Of Ishan Kishan From T20I Squad Against Afghanistan Over Disciplinary Issues.

“All this going around is not aggression; if you want to see aggression on a cricket field, look into Rahul Dravid’s eyes.” -Matthew Hayden Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/Ich52XkHzt — Vishwambara!!! (@chirusainikudu) January 10, 2024

13,288 runs don't tell you the story. Nor do the 36 test hundreds, 31,258 balls & 44,152 exhausting minutes at the crease - nobody has spent as much time or played as many balls in the history of test cricket. Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid, for Adelaide, Kolkata & so many more. pic.twitter.com/yUeF5FUXcd — Sagar !! (@bandagopikauli) January 10, 2024

The “Wall” created his own legacy by leaning on the front foot to a beautiful outswinger from Dominic Cork with a gorgeous cover drive. 🧡 Lord’s 1996, a memorable 9️⃣5️⃣ on debut as glorious as any of his Test hundreds. Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid ❤️pic.twitter.com/n665qawr1n — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) January 10, 2024

Wishing the legendary 'Wall' of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid, a Happy Birthday! Celebrating the epitome of grit, technique, and sportsmanship. Here's to the man who stood tall in the crease and in our hearts! #RahulDravid #LegendaryCricketer #RahulDravidBirthday #TheWall pic.twitter.com/3RB9YqI5ub — UniRav (@Uniravcom) January 10, 2024

Rahul Sharad Dravid : you rewrote the harmony of most interesting format of the game, you are one of the strongest reason why test cricket is still alive in the era of overhyped & artificially glamorized T20 cricket. You are the best Wishing a very happy birthday to you- The Wall pic.twitter.com/sv843yhhBk — Anuj Agnihotri✒️ (@AnujAgnihotri84) January 10, 2024

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid! — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) January 10, 2024

