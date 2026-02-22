Team India's top-order collapse during today's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa has sparked a wave of funny memes online. Chasing a target of 188 in Ahmedabad, the hosts rapidly slumped to 47/4 inside nine overs. Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, and Washington Sundar were all dismissed cheaply. Fans immediately took to social media to share funny memes, using humour to contrast India's flawless group-stage form with their sudden struggles against the Proteas' disciplined bowling attack. India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.
ICT Fans
ICT fans watching team India's top order😭#INDvsSA #T20WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/iT8CSljdlm
— DP☕ (@_Dptweets7) February 22, 2026
'Support vs Team'
India Support to Indian team
Vs
India Team #T20WorldCup#CricketFever#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/usZ2fS13F0
— Pooled account (@antshantUdit) February 22, 2026
'Team India Right Now'
Team India Right Now....🤣🤣#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/sEcJEIYtF3
— छोटा ट्रम्प parody ac (हिन्दू) 😎✌️ (@Chota_trump) February 22, 2026
In Shock
Me watching Team india Batting 😭#INDvsSa pic.twitter.com/G2UCqNnT6P
— Gabbar (@Gabbar8244) February 22, 2026
