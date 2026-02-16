It was a heartwarming moment during the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match on Sunday, February 15, when Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan met Dhurandhar singer Hanumankind. The popular rapper performed on match day to a packed audience, who had come to watch a match between cricket’s biggest rivals, India and Pakistan in Colombo, Sri Lanka. India beat Pakistan by 61 runs in the match, in which Ishan Kishan scored a big 77 off 40 balls. In other moments from the match, fans were in for a treat when Ishan Kishan not only met Hanumankind and both shared a hug, he also gifted the official Team India jersey to the singer! The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the special meet-up across its social media accounts, saying, “Two of a kind”. Hanumankind wrote a comment for Ishan on the post, saying, "Well played my brother". Take a look at the sweet moment here. Why Hanumankind Skipped ‘Dhurandhar’ Title Track at IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 - Reason Explained.

Ishan Kishan Meets His Lookalike in Rapper Hanumankind, Gifts him Team India Jersey! (Watch Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram Account of International Cricket Council). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)