Indian cricket stars took to social media to extend wishes to their fans on the occasion of Diwali 2022. Both present and former cricketers, the likes of which include Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina, and Irfan Pathan, amongst others, shared their greetings and wishes for their followers on social media. Here are some of the wishes.

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes by Indian Cricket Stars:

Virat Kohli:

A very Happy Diwali to you all. May the festival of lights bring you peace, joy and prosperity. ✨🪔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 24, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja:

May this festival of lights bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of us. Happy Diwali to all of you. 🙏🏻🪔✨ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) October 24, 2022

KL Rahul:

Happy Diwali to all of you and to all your families and loved ones. May the light of this auspicious day bring with it great health, prosperity and peace to all. 🪔 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) October 24, 2022

Irfan Pathan Hugs Virat Kohli:

Patake to Kal hi is bande ne fod diye the,Diwali aaj Mubarak ho Sabhi ko. Lots of love to all. #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/LFRyyxoNJh — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 24, 2022

Suresh Raina:

Celebrating this grand festival of lights, love & happiness with my loved ones as we remember the fond memories of my father & how Diwali would have been more warmer & brighter with his presence. I wish you all a fun & prosperous Diwali 🪔 ✨ #HappyDiwali — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 24, 2022

Harbhajan Singh:

🎉💥ll शुभ दीपावली l💥💫 आप और आपके परिवार को हार्दिक शुभकामनाओॅ के साथ "प्रकाश व प्रसन्नता के पर्व दीपावली पर बहुत बहुत मंगलकामनाएं। धन, वैभव, यश, ऐश्वर्य के साथ दीपावली पर माँ लक्ष्मी आपकी सुख सम्पन्नता स्वास्थ्य व हर्षोल्लास में वृद्धि करें। — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 24, 2022

Rishabh Pant:

Love, light, peace and progress for all. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 24, 2022

Shubman Gill:

On this joyous occasion, I wish you a very happy diwali filled with peace, love, and joy. ✨🪔 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) October 24, 2022

