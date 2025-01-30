Unbeaten in the Women's Ashes 2025, Australia Women will take on England Women in the only Test on the ongoing tour, which will be played on January 30. The AUS-W vs ENG-W Only Test 2025 will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground and start at 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for Women's Ashes 2025 in India and will have a live telecast viewing option for the AUS-W vs. ENG-W Day/Night Test on Star Sports TV Channels. Disney+Hotstar are the streaming partners and will have live online viewing option on their app and website for the only Test between Australia Women and England Women. Australia Women Beat England Women by 72 Runs in AUS-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I 2025; Beth Mooney, Bowlers Help Aussies Register 3-0 Clean Sweep in Women's Ashes 2025.

The final & most-anticipated leg of #WomensAshes is here! 😍 With 6 straight wins across ODIs and T20Is, the Aussies will go into this Test eyeing a historic whitewash! 😳#AUSWvENGWonJioStar 👉 Day/Night Test starts THU, 30th JAN, 9 AM on Disney+ Hotstar & Star Sports 1! pic.twitter.com/bQmIuOlCIv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 29, 2025

