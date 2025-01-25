The Australia women's national cricket team thrashed the England women's national cricket team in the third T20I by 72 runs in the Women's Ashes 2025. With this victory, the hosts whitewashed the visitors 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. Talking about the third T20I, Australia made 162-5 after wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney scored 94 runs. While chasing 163, England women were bundled out for 90 runs. Georgia Wareham took a three-wicket haul, whereas Darcie Brown bagged two wickets, which helped the hosts to defend their target. Australia Announce Squad for One-Off Test for Women’s Ashes 2025 Against England, Provide Crucial Injury Updates on Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner.

Dominant Victory for Australia Women

Comprehensive victory to finish the T20 series!#Ashes pic.twitter.com/y0wy76Z7Fv — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) January 25, 2025

