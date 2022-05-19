Sri Lanka would try and save this Test match as they find themselves in a difficult position with eight wickets remaining and 29 runs still left to overhaul Bangladesh's first-innings effort. The hosts on the other hand, will be looking for some early wickets on day 5, as it gets underway at 09:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 19. Unfortunately, live telecast of the game will not be available in India but fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch live streaming of the match. Gazi TV will telecast the game in Bangladesh.

🇧🇩v🇱🇰 | DAY 4: STUMPS Sri Lanka tore through the Bangladesh batting to set up their chase, but Bangladesh picked up two early wickets as well! SL: 39/2 Catch the final day of the @BCBtigers vs @OfficialSLC Test match, LIVE on #FanCode 👉https://t.co/UBuoEmh1BO#BANvSL — FanCode (@FanCode) May 18, 2022

