India A would look to pile up some more runs as they resume proceedings against England Lions on Day 2 of the 1st Unofficial Test match. Karun Nair scored a spectacular 186* while Dhruv Jurel too remained unbeaten on 82 as India A scored 409/3 on Day 1. Day 2 of the India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test is set to resume at 3:30 PM on Saturday, May 31 at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not have access to the India A vs England Lions 1st Unofficial Test match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But there are online viewing options available. SonyLIV and JioHotstar will provide India A vs England Lions live streaming, while fans can also sign up or sign in to England Cricket's website to watch the match. India A vs England Lions Day 1 2025: Karun Nair’s Redemption Arc To Continue on 186*, Dhruv Jurel Dazzles With Rollicking 82* in First Unofficial Test.

India A vs England Lions Live Streaming

LIVE NOW📲 Brace yourself as 🇮🇳 brings their 🅰️ game to the field! 🔥 Head to the link & watch England Lions 🆚 India A – Unofficial Test LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV 👉https://t.co/WDGTHjNsoC 🔗 pic.twitter.com/XPc2kLzEfe — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 30, 2025

