India are in the driver's seat in the ongoing IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 heading into Day 3, with South Africa leading by 63 runs. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs South Africa 2025 Test series, and fans can watch the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast on its channels. DD Sports will also provide the IND vs SA live telecast, but only on DD Sports. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but for that, a subscription will be needed. KL Rahul Completes 4000 Runs in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 1st Test 2025.

IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Live Streaming

𝐒𝐢𝐫 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐣𝐚 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐨𝐩 🥇#RavindraJadeja holding that No.1 Test all-rounder crown like a boss. 🥶#INDvSA | 1st Test, Day 3 👉 SAT, 16th NOV, 9 AM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/wQObjzvQYU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 16, 2025

