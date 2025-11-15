Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 15 (ANI): Indian opener KL Rahul completed 4,000 Test runs on Saturday.

The right-handed opener reached the milestone during his side's first Test against South Africa at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. He scored 39 in 119 balls, with four boundaries and a six, failing to convert his start into something big.

Now in 66 tests, he has scored 4,024 runs at an average of 36.58, with 11 centuries and 20 fifties, and his best score of 199 after 115 innings.

The Karnataka batter has been exceptional for India this year and is in the form of his life, with 784 runs in nine Tests at an average of 52.26, with three centuries and three fifties and a best score of 137. This includes a 532-run series in England of five matches, where he smashed two centuries. Also, against the West Indies at Ahmedabad, he broke his home century drought of nine years, getting only his second century in home conditions after 199 against England way back in 2016.

At the end of the first session on day two, India was 138/4, with Ravindra Jadeja (11*) and Dhruv Jurel unbeaten. Rishabh Pant (27 in 24 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Washington Sundar (29 in 82 balls, with two fours and a six) failed to convert their starts into something big, while skipper Shubman Gill had retired hurt after pain in his neck following a sweep shot for four.

India had resumed the action at 37/1, trailing by 122 runs in response to South Africa's first innings total of 159. Rahul (13*) and Washington Sundar (6*) were unbeaten.

Earlier on day one, the Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite a half-century partnership between openers Aiden Markram (31 in 48 balls, with five fours and a six) and Ryan Rickelton (23 in 22 balls, with four boundaries), the current WTC champions just could not battle the pace and class of Jasprit Bumrah (5/27) and Mohammed Siraj (2/47) and were skittled out for 159 runs.

India ended the first day at 37/1, with Marco Jansen getting Yashasvi Jaiswal for 12. (ANI)

