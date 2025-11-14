India take on South Africa in the first game of a two-match Test series on Friday, November 14. Day 1 of the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 is set to start at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which is hosting a Test match after six years. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India vs South Africa 2025 Test series and fans can watch the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 live telecast on its channels. DD Sports will also provide the IND vs SA live telecast, but only on DD Sports. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but for that, a subscription will be needed. IND vs SA 1st Test 2025: Shubman Gill Says Team and Management Feel Fortunate To Have Quality All-Rounders for India.

IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast Details

It’s not just another Test, It’s a race to the top of the WTC table! 🔥. Will team India's young guns overpower the defending champs in the series opener? ✍🏻#INDvSA | 1st Test | FRI, 14 NOV | 8:30 AM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/xeWrUTjN69 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 13, 2025

IND vs SA Live Telecast on DD Sports

