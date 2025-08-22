The India A Women's Cricket Team is taking on the Australia A Women's Cricket Team in the only Unofficial Test match of the tour, in Brisbane. Day 2 of the IND-A Women vs AUS-A Women Unofficial Test match resumed at the Allan Border Field, Brisbane, at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India would not have an option to watch the IND-A Women vs AUS-A Women live telecast as there is no official broadcast partner. But the good news is that there is an online viewing option available as fans can watch the IND-A Women vs AUS-A Women Unofficial Test live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass that costs Rs 19. Courtney Webb Takes Stunning Flying Catch To Dismiss Uma Chetry During Australia A Women vs India A Women 1st T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

IND-A Women vs AUS-A Women Unofficial Test Live Score Updates

Australia A have won the toss and are bowling first as the four-day game against India A gets underway in Brisbane! #AusAvIndA First ball at 9.30am AEST, tune in live and free here: https://t.co/FhXmXLrmve — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 20, 2025

