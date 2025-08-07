In a brilliant display of fielding, Courtney Webb took a superb flying catch to dismiss star batter Uma Chetry during the Australia A Women vs India A Women 1st T20I 2025 on Wednesday, August 7. The incident happened during the first ball of the 12th over. Amy Edgar bowled a fullish delivery on off stump. The Indian batter slashed it hard towards the point region where Courtney Webb was standing. The Australian fielder timed her jump to perfection to take a superb catch. Uma Chetry departed after scoring 31 runs off as many deliveries with the help of 4 fours. BCCI Announces India A Women's for Australia Tour 2025: Shafali Verma Included; Radha Yadav Named Captain.

Courtney Webb Takes Blinder

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)