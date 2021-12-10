Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC will face each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on December 10, 2021. The match is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST and will be telecasted on Star Sports with Disney+ Hotstar providing the live streaming.

Can @NEUtdFC continue their season with a win over @OdishaFC, or will the Kalinga Warriors put a dent in the Highlanders' plans? ⚔️ Who’s your pick for tonight? 🧐 #OFCNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/wtxrpCn7WL — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)