The Isle of Man National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Sweden National Cricket Team in the first match of a four-game T20I series, which starts in Tromode on Saturday, September 6. The Isle of Man vs Sweden match is set to be played at the Cronkbourne Sports and Social Club Ground in Tromode, Isle of Man and it starts at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the Isle of Man vs Sweden live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans also do not have an online viewing option to watch Isle of Man vs Sweden live streaming. Afghanistan Beat UAE by Four Runs in Tri-Series 2025; Ibrahim Zadran Helps Afghans Gain Momentum With Third Straight Victory Ahead of Final.

Isle of Man vs Sweden

First-ever meeting in T20Is & hence, the maiden bi-lateral series between @IOMcricket 🇮🇲 (Host) & @Swedish_Cricket 🇸🇪 set to take place in September 2025, as IOM Men's Team return to International action for the first time since June 2024. #CzarsportzNews https://t.co/LkxeF6BUG5 — Czarsportz Global - Associate Cricket World (@Emerging98) August 7, 2025

