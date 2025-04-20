Looking to move to the top of the standings, Punjab Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League 2025 match on April 20. The PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur and will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025, and fans can find TV viewing options for the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu, and Star Sports Kannada TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would need a subscription. PBKS vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 37.

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Live

🔥 OPENERS ON FIRE! 🔥#PriyanshArya and #PhilSalt have been smashing it from the word go! 💣 With powerplay destruction guaranteed, who will come out on top? 🚀#IPLonJioStar 👉 #PBKSvRCB | SUN, 20 APR, 2:30 PM | LIVE on Star Sports 2, Star Sports-2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/vyKloUNS0c — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)